Which teams are playing in Rose Bowl this season?

The Rose Bowl will take once again take its rightful place on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, CA, as the Utah Utes of the Pac-12 will battle the Penn State Nittany Lions of the Big Ten. Kickoff is set for its traditional time of 5 p.m. ET.

Rose Bowl info

Date: January 1

Kick off time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Rose Bowl

City: Pasadena, CA

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

Utah (10-3) claimed its second-straight conference title after demolishing USC 47-24 in the PAC-12 Championship Game, dealing the latter its second loss of the season and ending their playoff hopes. Utah boasted one of the nation’s efficient offenses and averaged 37.3 points per game against FBS opponents this season. Cameron Rising finished with a career-high 2,939 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Record: 10-3, 7-2 Pac-12

SP+ Offense: 25

SP+ Defense: 21

FPI: +18.8

Against The Spread: 8-5

Over Total: 7-6

Penn State (10-2) rallied to win their final four games of the regular season, and their lone two losses came against the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines as the clear No. 3 team in the Big Ten East. Sean Clifford completed 63.6% of his passes as a four-year starter for 2,543 yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Nittany Lions put together another double-digit win season after a couple down years for the program’s

Record: 10-2, 7-2 B1G

SP+ Offense: 28

SP+ Defense: 11

FPI: +18.8

Against The Spread: 8-3-1

Over Total: 8-4