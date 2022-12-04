When France and Poland last faced off, World Cup history

European heavyweights France and Poland will meet in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup with a spot in the quarterfinal on the line. France are the defending champions in this competition and have given some their best players an extra breather, while Poland come into this game off a loss in the final group stage game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, France are heavy favorites at -310. Poland check in as heavy underdogs at +950, while the draw comes in at +425.

Let’s take a look at France vs. Poland history below.

France vs. Poland history

Who leads series: France 8-5-3

Last match: France won 1-0 on January 9, 2011

It’s hard to believe these teams haven’t played each other in an international match in more than a decade given their proximity and affiliation with UEFA. In terms of World Cup appearances, the two sides met in the third-place game in 1982. Poland won that contest 3-2.

The countries have met four times in Euro qualifying matches over the years but the last three contests have all been international friendlies. France has won two of those matches with the third being a draw.