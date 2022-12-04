When England and Senegal last faced off, World Cup history

The round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup continues Sunday with England taking on Senegal for a spot in the quarterfinal. England won Group B while Senegal finished runners-up in Group A.

England are the favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at -190 on the moneyline. Senegal are priced at +600, while a draw comes in at +300.

Let’s take a look at England vs. Senegal history below.

England vs. Senegal history

Who leads series: N/A

Last match: N/A

These teams have never gone against each other, so this is the first match and it’ll be a big one. It’s not surprising these teams haven’t faced each other on the pitch. England and Senegal play in different confederations, so they don’t regularly meet as part of those games. England are going to be scheduled for more high-profile international friendlies than Senegal, which means they don’t see each other much there either.