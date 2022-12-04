France, Poland announce starting XIs in Round of 16 match at 2022 World Cup

The 2022 World Cup continues on Sunday with France and Poland facing off in the Round of 16. The match gets underway at 10 a.m. ET and will air on FOX.

France is a -290 favorite to win match in regular time at DraftKings Sportsbook while Poland is an +850 underdog, and a draw is +425. France is -750 in overall odds to advance while Poland is +500.

The two sides releases their starting lineups at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Here’s what we’ll see on the field to start the match. Notably, France is returning to goal keeper Hugo Lloris. Les Bleus rested several starters in their finale against Tunisia with advancement secured and being in a strong position to secure the group win.

France XI

Hugo Lloris Raphael Varane Dayot Upamecano Jules Koundé Theo Hernández Aurelien Tchouameni Adrien Rabiot Antoine Griezmann Ousmane Dembélé Kylian Mbappé Olivier Giroud

Poland XI