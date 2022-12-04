England, Senegal announce starting XIs in Round of 16 match at 2022 World Cup

England and Senegal will meet for the first time in soccer history when the two teams square up for the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. The winner of this match will go to the quarterfinal and face France, who defeated Poland earlier Sunday. Here are the lineups for England and Senegal in this contest.

Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Kieran Trippier being among the substitutes is surprising but we will surely see the first two players at some point in this contest. Harry Kane captains this squad, while Phil Foden holds down the midfield. It’ll be interesting to see how Gareth Southgate manages Bukayo Saka, Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham in this match.

Kalidou Koulibaly got the winning goal for Senegal against Ecuador to put the team in this position, but he’ll largely be tasked with stopping England’s star strikers. It’ll be up to Iliman Ndiaye, Issa Sarr and Boulaye Dia to get some goals for Senegal in this contest.