LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Tyrese Haliburton headline NBA injury report for Sunday, December 4

We’ve got eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with a lone nationally televised game on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 4

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - OUT

With Porter Jr. out, Aaron Gordon continues to be a fine DFS play for Denver.

Herbert Jones (ankle) - OUT

Brandon Ingram (toe) - OUT

Trey Murphy might be the best value play, especially given the offense he’s playing in.

Chris Paul (heel) - OUT

Mikal Bridges (knee) - probable

The Suns have coped well without Paul, leaning on Cam Payne and Devin Booker. If Bridges gets downgraded, Landry Shamet would be in line for more minutes.

Marcus Smart (hip) - questionable

If Smart gets ruled out, Derrick White likely takes on a bigger role and Payton Pritchard would be in the guard rotation.

Ben Simmons (knee) - OUT

This is the third game Simmons was set to miss, and we’ll likely get an update on his status Sunday.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Jarrett Allen (back) - OUT

With Allen out, Evan Mobley continues to be the primary big man for Cleveland.

Anthony Davis (back) - probable

LeBron James (ankle) - questionable

These are new injuries for both players, so both are worth monitoring. Davis seems likely to suit up and continue his hot play, while James might get an extra day to rest his ankle to avoid aggravation.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Tyrese Haliburton (groin) - questionable

The Pacers have been a pleasant surprise this season with Haliburton leading the way. If he sits out, Bennedict Mathurin would be in line for more minutes.

Josh Hart (ankle) - TBD

Hart was listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game, so it seems unlikely he suits up here. Justise Winslow and Shaedon Sharpe should get more playing time if Hart is ruled out.