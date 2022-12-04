Pick on the spread for Miami-Louisville on December 4

The Louisville Cardinals are the first ACC team to start 0-7 in over 40 years and will look to get into the win column on Sunday at home against the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami Hurricanes (-11, 136) vs. Louisville Cardinals

Louisville has had plenty of difficulties with one of the most glaring being turnovers, as they rank 354th in the country in protecting the ball with 24% of their possessions ending in a turnover.

The lack of ball control has led to Louisville ranking 354th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis and when they do get a shot off, are 329th in field goal shooting percentage.

The Miami defense enters Sunday ranked 33rd in the country in steals forced on a per possession basis and have three different start guards averaging at least 12.4 points per game.

Louisville has also been unable to get second chance, getting an offensive rebound on 20.4% of their missed shots, which ranks 326th among Division I teams.

Louisville has scored more than 66 points just once this season and also ranking 256th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis, the Cardinals rough start to the season will continue.

The Play: Miami -11

