How to watch College Football Playoff Rankings Show on Sunday, December 4

The only 13 people that matter on who will reach the College Football Playoff will set the field for the New Year’s Six and the 2022 National Championship on Sunday, December 4 at noon on ESPN. You can watch it live, or stream on via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.

The show will rank all 25 teams as the committee of eight athletic directors, three former players, a former coach and a professor will use their chosen metrics to select the top four teams in the country to play in the national semifinals (this year the Fiesta and Peach Bowls), as well as the Cotton, Orange, Rose, and Sugar Bowls.

The entire list of Top 25 teams will be announced, and the winners of the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will compete in the National Championship Game being held on January 9 in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

The winners of each of the Power Five conferences ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) are guaranteed at least a spot in one of the four New Year’s Six bowls that aren’t affiliated with the Playoff, as well as the top-ranked conference champion from a non-P5 league (which will be the Tulane Green Wave of the American Conference).

Here’s the DK Nation projected field for the 2022 College Football Playoff:

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Ohio State (or TCU)

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 TCU (or Ohio State)

Cotton Bowl: USC vs. Tulane

Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State