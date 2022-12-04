Kenny Golladay injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Game day Update: Golladay is expected to play on Sunday. He was a late add to the injury report, which was concerning, but should be good to go barring any unexpected setbacks.

#Giants WRs Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay, both dealing with an illness, are expected to be healthy enough to play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2022

We have made it to Week 13 of the NFL season. It seemed as if New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay was finally going to avoid the injury report. He went into the weekend without a designation and had been a full participant in practice every day. Unfortunately, he got bit by the illness bug, was added to the report on Saturday and was listed as questionable.

Golladay and the Giants are set to take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 4. The wideout has been a large disappointment this season. He has played in only seven games and has four receptions on 10 targets for 51 yards.

Fantasy football implications

I’m trying to find the best way to show how little fantasy relevance Golladay has had. The best way I can do that is that fellow WR Isaiah Hodgins has played in only three games and has eight receptions on nine targets for 101 yards, nearly doubling Golladay in four fewer games. Even if Golladay is active on Sunday, you aren’t going to start him in your fantasy football lineups.