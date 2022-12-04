Antonio Gibson injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Game day Update: Gibson is expected to play on Sunday. He will test the injury in pregame warmups, but barring any setbacks, should play.

Washington RB Antonio Gibson, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a foot injury, is expected to play vs. the Giants despite limited practice work all week, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2022

Week 13 continues on Sunday, December 4. The Washington Commanders are gearing up to take on the New York Giants in an NFC East battle. Washington’s offense has seen a spark since backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke took over. It could be missing a vital piece to the run game as starting running back Antonio Gibson is questionable with a foot injury. Gibson was limited in practice on Wednesday, downgraded to no practice on Thursday and then returned for a limited practice again on Friday. If he is unable to go, it will be rookie backup running back Brian Robinson Jr. that will lead the backfield.

Fantasy football implications

Gibson has played in all 12 of Washington’s games this season. He has 130 carries for 476 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while adding 306 yards and two more scores on 40 receptions. The Commanders’ bye week is next week which could see the team take more precautions with Gibson than rushing him back. He has a tough matchup on Sunday if he is active, but should still be in your fantasy football lineups. Robinson is a decent flex regardless but would be bumped up to a solid RB2 if Gibson is inactive.