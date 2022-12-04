NFL playoff picture: What does Titans-Eagles mean for AFC and NFC standings

Week 13 has a loaded slate of games that have playoff implications. The Tennessee Titans will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of two division leaders. Even though it is a non-conference matchup, each team could use a big win to spark some momentum for the final stretch of the season. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans playoff picture

Tennessee is the only team in the AFC South with a winning record. They would have to experience a historic downfall to lose their grip on the divisional lead, but it still mathematically could happen. They head into this game as the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs. With a win, they would retain the position, but if they lose, they could fall to the No. 4 seed depending on what happens with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

After this week, Tennessee will face the Jacksonville Jaguars twice, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys to end the season.

Eagles playoff picture

Philadelphia has the best record in the NFL at 10-1 heading into Week 13. They are two games up on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. The Eagles currently hold the No. 1 spot in the playoffs, which would provide them with a first-round bye. With a loss, Philly should retain the top spot in the conference. If the Minnesota Vikings win on Sunday and the Eagles lose, they would have the same record, but Philadelphia has the head-to-head win as well as a better conference record.

The Eagles' remaining games will see them play the New York Giants twice, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

Tiebreaker implications

The third tiebreaker for divisional standings is best record in common games. This follows head-to-head and divisional record. That means the Eagles and Titans can boost themselves for this tiebreaker against the rest of their respective division-mates.