NFL playoff picture: What does Ravens-Broncos mean for AFC standings

Week 13 of the NFL season will see the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Denver Broncos. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. While the Broncos are all but out of playoff contention already, the Ravens still need to take care of business on Sunday.

Baltimore is 9-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens playoff picture

The Ravens lead the AFC North with a 7-4 record. The Cincinnati Bengals also are 7-4, but Baltimore gets the edge with the head-to-head matchup victory. With a win on Sunday, Baltimore will retain their place atop the division and could move up to the No. 3 spot in the AFC playoffs if the Tennessee Titans lose. With a loss, the Ravens could be as low as the No. 7 seed, depending on what happens around the league.

Baltimore’s remaining games include facing the Pittsburgh Steelers twice, the Cleveland Browns, the Atlanta Falcons and the Bengals in Week 18.

Tiebreaker implications

Best conference record is the fourth tiebreaker for division standings and the second tiebreaker for overall conference seeding. A win over the Broncos gives Baltimore a boost in that regard.