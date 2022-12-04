NFL playoff picture: What does Jets-Vikings mean for AFC and NFC standings

The Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Jets for Week 13 of the NFL season on Sunday, Dec. 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and the Vikings check in as 3 point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets playoff picture

Heading into this game, the Jets are 7-4 overall, which is 1.5 games behind the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East. The Jets are currently holding on to the final Wild Card spot in the AFC, sitting one game ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers. If the Jets can beat the Vikings, that would set up an interesting Week 14 showdown with the Bills where the winner sits atop the division in first place.

Vikings playoff picture

The Vikings are looking to clinch the NFC North, as their current 9-2 record is five games ahead of the second-place Detroit Lions. Minnesota is one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC, which comes with a bye in the playoffs. However, the Eagles own the tiebreaker with the Vikings by winning their head-to-head matchup.

Tiebreaker implications

The third tiebreaker for divisional standings is best record in common games. This follows head-to-head and divisional record. The Vikings will lock up their division in short order, but the Jets are in a tough battle in the AFC East. A win over the Vikings would be a big help in potential tiebreakers.