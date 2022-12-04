Olivier Giroud becomes France’s all-time leading scorer with goal vs. Poland [VIDEO]

France striker Olivier Giroud missed a great chance earlier in the team’s round of 16 contest at the 2022 World Cup against Poland, but he made up for it in the 44th minute to give the defending World Cup champions a massive 1-0 lead. With the goal, Giroud becomes France’s all-time leading scorer with 52 goals. He passes Thierry Henry to take the top spot.

GIROUD DOES IT



With this goal Olivier Giroud becomes the France men's national team all-time leading scorer pic.twitter.com/YFm8503bKq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 4, 2022

Giroud has taken on a bigger role for France in this tournament with the injury to Karim Benzema and the veteran has taken advantage. Right now, his goal is the difference in what has been a hotly contested game.

With three goals in the tournament so far, Giroud is also in contention for the Golden Boot. We’ll see if he can keep adding to his historic total and if France will continue to advance as they try to successfully defend their 2018 crown.