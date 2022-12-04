Who should I start if Josh Jacobs is out for Week 13?

After watching Raiders running back Josh Jacobs go over 300 total yards on a walk-off 80-yard touchdown run in overtime, we probably weren’t expecting to sweat him starting the next week, but that is exactly what we are doing.

Jacobs was dealing with his calf issue last week and had to press through, which included that long touchdown run. There is optimism that he will play, but he is in the afternoon game and our player pool of replacements gets smaller if he can’t go.

Who should I start in place of Josh Jacobs

If you need a running back to replace Jacobs, there are a few options in the later games. The backup in Vegas isn’t exactly clear and we probably wouldn’t see one player take over, but Ameer Abdullah would be my pick for elevated work in a game where they will likely trail.

The 49ers could easily have a running back behind Christian McCaffrey put up useful numbers, but picking the right one is still perilous. Jimmy Garoppolo did talk up Jordan Mason this week, so that’s what I’m hanging my hat on for a possible replacement.

It’s likely too late to grab him, but if you are in an 8 or 10-team league, you may have a shot at grabbing Samaje Perine, who would be a must start with Joe Mixon looking like he’ll be out again.

The Seahawks were the team Jacobs ran over and this week Kyren Williams should get a shot at putting up fantasy points on them with the Rams. The Rams offense is going to be putrid, but they are going to give the rushing game plenty of work.