Clemson vs. Tennessee odds heading into Orange Bowl

The Capital One Orange is set for Friday, January 30 and will feature the Clemson Tigers facing the Tennessee Volunteers at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place a Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL, and will air on ESPN.

Clemson (11-2) will be making its 18th consecutive bowl game and 49th bowl appearance overall with a record of 26-22. Last year the Tigers beat Iowa State, 20-13, in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl. The Tigers are fresh off throttling North Carolina to win another ACC Championship under head coach Dabo Swinney.

Tennessee (10-2) appears to be headed in a great direction as a program in the second season of the Josh Heupel era. They reached 10 wins, and Hendon Hooker was a real Heisman contender before suffering a season-ending injury late in the regular season. The Vols will play in their 55th bowl game in program history as Joe Milton will get the start at quarterback in this matchup.

Clemson vs. Tennessee opening odds

Spread: Clemson -6

Total: TBA