Ohio State vs. Georgia odds heading into Peach Bowl

The national semifinal comes to Atlanta, as the Ohio State Buckeyes face the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, December 31. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Buckeyes have not been eliminated from playoff contention yet, so they will be looking at the results from Championship week with great interest. Ohio State will play in its 56th bowl game with a record of 28-27 in previous bowl trips. Last season the Buckeyes beat Utah, 48-45 in the Rose Bowl.

The Bulldogs will be making their 60th bowl game and aiming for a third appearance in the college football playoff. Georgia has a 35-21-3 record in bowl games. Last year the Bulldogs defeated Michigan, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl and won the CFP national championship with a 33-18 win over Alabama.

Ohio State vs. Georgia opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -6.5

Total: 60.5

Moneyline: Georgia -240, Ohio State +200