TCU vs. Michigan odds heading into Fiesta Bowl

The 2022 College Football Playoff field has been set and the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on January 31 will feature the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines taking on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs. The game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

TCU (12-1, 9-0 Big 12) experienced a surprise season under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes. Led by the triumvirate of quarterback Max Duggan running back Kendre Miller, and wide receiver Quentin Johnston, the Horned Frogs ran through the Big 12 while finding ways to win several exciting, close games in the process. A loss to Kansas State in the league title game put their playoff hopes in some doubt, but they still managed to crack the top four.

Michigan (13-0, 9-0 B1G) will play in their 50th bowl appearance, dating back to the 1902 Rose Bowl. Michigan is 21-28 in previous bowl games. Last season the Wolverines fell to Georgia, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl, but following their second-straight Big Ten title, they’ve got a chance to play for the national championship for the first time since the BCS Era began.

TCU vs. Michigan opening odds

Spread: Michigan -9.5

Total: 60

Moneyline: Michigan -360, TCU +295