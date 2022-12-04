Kansas State vs. Alabama odds heading into Sugar Bowl

The Allstate Sugar Bowl has been set for Saturday, December 31 and will feature the Kansas State Wildcats taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide at noon ET. The game will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and will air on ESPN.

Kansas State (10-3) are taking part in its 24th bowl game and second under head coach Chris Klieman. They last beat LSU, 42-20, in the Texas Bowl on January 4, 2022. The Wildcats are fresh off toppling TCU in an overtime classic to win the Big 12 Championship.

Alabama (10-2) finished the 2022 season with two losses, a “down” year by the sky high standards in Tuscaloosa, AL. Losses to Tennessee and LSU knocked them out of SEC Championship contention, but the Tide did manage to achieve double-digit wins for a 14th straight season. This will be Alabama’s 75th appearance in a bowl game, a mark that still leads the entire country.

Kansas State vs. Alabama opening odds

Spread: Alabama -5

Total: TBA