Tulane vs. USC odds heading into Cotton Bowl

The Cotton Bowl is set for Monday, January 2 and will feature the Tulane Green Wave taking on the USC Trojans at 1 p.m. ET. The game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and will air on ESPN.

Tulane (11-2) will make its 15th bowl appearance in school history with a chance to top off a noteworthy season for the program. Tulane ranks 27th in yards per play (6.1) versus FBS opponents, and will look to capitalize off their AAC Championship victory over UCF. The Green Wave allow 22.2 points per game to FBS opponents, but could be tested in a seismic bowl.

USC (11-2) may mave missed out on a playoff berth, but they will head to their 55th bowl appearance in school history. USC averaged the fourth-most yards per play (7.0) against FBS opponents this season, with stellar play from their quarterback as the spark. Despite falling to Utah in the PAC-12 title game, Caleb Williams ended the season by throwing for 363 yards and three touchdowns despite being hobbled by the late stretch of the contest.

Tulane vs. USC opening odds

Spread: USC -2.5

Total: TBA