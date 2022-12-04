Penn State vs. Utah odds heading into Rose Bowl

The 2023 Rose Bowl will take place on New Year’s Day as the Penn State Nittany Lions will face the Utah Utes at 5 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, and will air on ESPN.

Penn State (10-2) reached 10 wins for the first time since 2019 as they are set to play in their 52nd bowl game in program history. The biggest strength of the Nittany Lions is their defense, which ranked fifth in yards per play (4.4) against FBS opponents when the regular season ended. Penn State will look to close out its season on a five-game winning streak.

Utah (9-3) head to its 25th bowl game in school history after logging two notable wins over USC this season. Utah’s defense ranked 25th against FBS opponents in allowing just 21.5 points per game. The Utes averaged 6.5 yards per play against FBS opponents, good for 19th in the nation, and averaged 9.1 yards per pass alongside 6.4 yards per rush attempt in their conference championship victory over the Trojans.

Penn State vs. Utah opening odds

Spread: Pick ‘em

Total: TBA