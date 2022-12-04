Kylian Mbappe doubles France’s lead vs. Poland in round of 16 [VIDEO]

It was only a matter of time before Kylian Mbappe was going to break through Poland’s defense. After pressuring the back line for more than 70 minutes, Mbappe finally got his goal to give France a 2-0 lead in their round of 16 contest at the 2022 World Cup.

Mbappé makes it 2-0 for France pic.twitter.com/1vA2MFjR82 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 4, 2022

This was different from Mbappe’s typical goals, which usually involve the forward blowing by defenders and slotting a shot past the keeper from inside the box. Instead, Mbappe found himself in space on a counter and simply lined up his shot. It was an absolute rocket and found a spot where Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had no chance to reach it. Szczesny pulled off some stunning saves in the team’s last group stage game but there was no stopping this one.

This goal shows the continued evolution of Mbappe as a player, and just how dangerous France can be when everything is clicking.