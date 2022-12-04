How can Eagles clinch a playoff berth in Week 13?

Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL season! We have five more weeks following this one, but we are now in playoff clinching territory for a couple teams. Those teams being the Vikings and Eagles. Here we’ll be taking a look at how the Eagles can clinch a playoff spot today!

Philadelphia got off to a hot start this season and just kept smoking, as Jalen Hurts has been phenomenal this year. He’s right in the thick of the MVP race, while his team is one of the favorites to win it all.

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:

1) PHI win + WAS loss + SF loss or tie + SEA loss or tie (as long as both SF and SEA each don’t tie) OR

2) PHI win + WAS tie + SF loss + SEA loss

There are a lot of moving parts this week to get the Eagles in and we know all they need to do is keep winning and they’re sitting pretty, but it’s always fun to be the first team to clinch.

We can’t expect ties, so the second scenario isn’t all that useful, but the first one is a possibility, as the Eagles are 4.5 point favorites to beat the Titans, the Giants are just 2.5 point underdogs against the Commanders, and the 49ers face a great Dolphins offense that has a real chance despite being underdogs. The biggest upset of the group would be the Rams finding a way to beat the Seahawks without their top players.