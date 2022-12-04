How can Vikings clinch a playoff berth in Week 13?

The Minnesota Vikings host the New York Jets in a huge inter-conference showdown. It’s unlikely to end up as a Super Bowl pairing, but both teams are firmly in the playoff mix. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

This is particularly notable for the Vikings because they have a chance to clinch the NFC North. If the Vikings beat the Jets, they can clinch the division if the Lions lose or tie when they face the Jaguars. If Vikings-Jets ends in a tie, the Vikings would clinch the division with a Lions loss.

The Vikings are a field goal favorite against the Jets at DraftKings Sportsbook and -150 on the moneyline. 57% of the handle and 65% of total bets at DK are on the Vikings to cover. 64% of handle and 69% of bets are on the Vikings moneyline.

The Lions are a 1.5-point favorite over the Jaguars. 67% of handle and 72% of bets are on the Lions to cover. The Lions are a -120 moneyline favorite and 72% of handle and 66% of bets are on them