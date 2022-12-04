Kylian Mbappe adds another goal to cement France’s win over Poland [VIDEO]

France are putting on a dominating performance against Poland in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, showcasing why they are the defending champions and among the contenders to repeat as title winners. A big reason why they are doing so is the play of Kylian Mbappe. After giving France a 2-0 lead in the 74th minute, the forward added another goal in stoppage time to cement his team’s win.

MBAPPE IS UNREAL



He scores his FIFTH goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/ZevekmF47V — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 4, 2022

With this goal, Mbappe continues to make his case for the Golden Boot. He holds the lead with five goals and will be playing at least one more game in the competition. Whoever plays France next will have to account for Mbappe specifically or pay the price on the scoreboard.

With this win over Poland courtesy of Mbappe and Olivier Giroud, France are set to move on to the quarterfinal round and will face the winner of England-Senegal later Sunday.