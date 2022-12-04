Which teams are playing in Bahamas Bowl this season?

The Miami-Ohio Redhawks and UAB Blazers will meet in the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl on Friday, December 16.

Bahamas Bowl info

Date: December 16

Kick off time: 11:30 a.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Thomas Robinson Stadium

City: Nassau, Bahamas

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Miami-Ohio RedHawks needed to win their final two games to qualify for a bowl game and made that happen, scoring two touchdowns in the final 7 minutes to beat the Ball State Cardinals 18-17 in the regular season finale. Aveon Smith is likely to be the starting quarterback after Brett Gabbert announced he will enter the transfer portal. Smith saw plenty of snaps with Gabbert out with an injury, and he completed 48.9% of passes for 1,137 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Record: 6-6, 4-4 MAC

SP+ Offense: 128

SP+ Defense: 38

FPI: -12.1

Against The Spread: 5-7

Over Total: 3-9

The UAB Blazers picked up a victory in the final game of the regular season to qualify for a bowl game, and they made it happen against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Players wanted the school to name interim head coach Bryant Vincent the permanent head coach, but the program made a surprising hire with Trent Dilfer. DeWayne McBride rushed for 1,713 yards with 19 touchdowns on the ground to lead this offense.

Record: 6-6, 4-4 CUSA

SP+ Offense: 70

SP+ Defense: 54

FPI: +0.5

Against The Spread: 4-8

Over Total: 6-6