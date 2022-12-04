Which teams are playing in Cure Bowl this season?

The Duluth Trading Cure Bowl is set for Friday, December 16 at 3 p.m. ET as the UTSA Roadrunners will take on the Troy Trojans. The game will take place at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, FL. This is the only matchup in bowl season that will feature two conference champions.

Cure Bowl info

Date: Friday, December 16

Kick off time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Exploria Stadium

City: Orlando, FL

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

UTSA (11-2) claimed its second straight Conference USA Championship, finishing the season on a 10-game winning streak while boasting of the nation’s best offenses. UTSA averaged 38.7 points per game versus FBS opponents, while allowing 26.5 points per game. The Roadrunners highly efficient offense has come on the heels of quarterback Frank Harris, who finished with 3,865 passing yards and 31 touchdowns with just seven interceptions this season.

Record: 11-2, 8-0 Conference USA

SP+ Offense: 15

SP+ Defense: 92

FPI: 3.9

Against The Spread: 7-6

Over Total: 8-5

Troy (11-2) finished with a winning record for the first time in four seasons, while boasting one of the nations best defenses. As a result, they won the Sun Belt title in head coach Jon Sumrall’s first year with the program. Troy allowed just 17.6 points per game this season, which was the seventh-fewest against FBS opponents. Their disruptive defense was highlighted by sophomore defensive end T.J. Jackson who led the Trojans in sacks (8.0) while finishing with 52 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

Record: 11-2, 7-1 Sun Belt

SP+ Offense: 101

SP+ Defense: 10

FPI: 1.4

Against The Spread: 10-3

Over Total: 6-7