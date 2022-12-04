Which teams are playing in Fenway Bowl this season?

The Wasabi Fenway Bowl is set for Saturday, December 17 at 11 a.m. ET as the Louisville Cardinals will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats. The game will take place at Fenway Park in Boston.

This will be a renewal of the Keg of Nails rivalry between the two regional foes and the first time the former Big East have faced each other since 2013.

Fenway Bowl info

Date: Saturday, December 17

Kick off time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Fenway Park

City: Boston

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Louisville Cardinals had a strong second half of the season, winning five of seven with notable victories over then-ranked opponents Wake Forest and N.C. State to likely save Scott Satterfield’s job. Quarterback Malik Cunningham is one of the best to ever play for the Cardinals. The senior was injured at times, but still threw for 1,568 yards and eight touchdowns while also rushing for 565 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Record: 7-5, 4-4 ACC

SP+ Offense: 65

SP+ Defense: 28

FPI: +9.8

Against The Spread: 7-5

Over Total: 4-8

The Cincinnati Bearcats just missed out on a third consecutive AAC conference title, finishing 9-3 and 6-2 in the conference. It was a strong season following a 13-1 season and appearance in the College Football playoff semifinal game last year. Cincinnati will also play in its first game without head coach Luke Fickell, who accepted the job at Wisconsin. Quarterback Ben Bryant threw for 2,732 yards and 21 touchdowns. Running back Charles McClelland rushed for 834 yards, averaging six yards per carry and scoring seven touchdowns.

Record: 9-3, 6-2 AAC

SP+ Offense: 62

SP+ Defense: 17

FPI: +7.3

Against The Spread: 3-8-1

Over Total: 6-6