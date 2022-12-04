Which teams are playing in New Mexico Bowl this season?

The BYU Cougars will face the SMU Mustangs in Albuquerque, New Mexico in the PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:15 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

New Mexico Bowl info

Date: December 17

Kick off time: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: University Stadium

City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The BYU Cougars navigated one of the toughest schedules in the country. The Cougars started the season 4-1 and ranked inside the top 20 after a win against Baylor. Losses to Notre Dame, Arkansas and East Carolina down the stretch left BYU with a 7-5 record and another bowl appearance. The Cougars will join the Big XII in 2023. Quarterback Jaren Hall threw for 3,171 yards and 31 touchdowns despite his top receivers battling injuries all season.

Record: 7-5

SP+ Offense: 36

SP+ Defense: 102

FPI: +1.1

Against The Spread: 4-8

Over Total: 8-4

The SMU Mustangs won four of their final five games of the regular season and used a high-powered offense to land a spot in a bowl. The Mustangs’ last two bowl games were canceled, but let’s assume this one actually gets played. Tanner Mordecai developed an incredible connection with Rashee Rice, who caught 96 passes for 1,355 yards with 10 touchdowns in a true breakout season.

Record: 7-5, 5-3 AAC

SP+ Offense: 10

SP+ Defense: 115

FPI: +2.3

Against The Spread: 5-7

Over Total: 5-7