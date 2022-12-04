Which teams are playing in Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl this season?

The Washington State Cougars and Fresno State Bulldogs will meet in the Jimmy Kimmel LA bowl on December 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

LA Bowl info

Date: December 17

Kick off time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

City: Los Angeles

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Cougars had their three-game winning streak snapped after falling to Washington 51-33 in the regular season finale. Washington State finished seventh in the PAC-12 and averaged 27.8 points per game against FBS opponents, led by sophomore quarterback Cameron Ward. Ward finished with 3,094 passing yards and 23 touchdowns as he leads the Cougars into their bowl game with a four-game streak of scoring at least 28 points.

Record: 7-5, 4-5 Pac-12

SP+ Offense: 78

SP+ Defense: 19

FPI: +5.4

Against The Spread: 8-4

Over Total: 3-9

Fresno State had a rocky start to the 2022 campaign, but capped off an eight-game winning streak to close out the season and finish with a Mountain West title. The Bulldogs finished with a 7-1 record in conference play while averaging 30.3 points per game, which ranked 41st versus FBS opponents. Senior quarterback Jake Haener finished as the Bulldogs’ leading passer with 2,616 yards with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Record: 9-4, 7-1 Mountain West

SP+ Offense: 64

SP+ Defense: 47

FPI: +2.0

Against The Spread: 8-5

Over Total: 5-8