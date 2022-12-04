Robert Lewandowski gets redo on penalty, converts to get late goal for Poland in loss to France [VIDEO]

Poland had accepted their loss to France in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, but they were able to get a parting gift for star striker Robert Lewandowski in stoppage time. Poland earned a penalty kick and Lewandowski stepped up the spot to add another World Cup goal to his resume.

It was a bizarre run-up from Lewandowski, who made an odd hop just before sending one of the softest shots of his career toward French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Lloris had no problems stopping this one, but the referee decided he had come off his line too early. The Poland striker would get another opportunity.

Second time's a charm



Lewandowski makes the penalty for Poland pic.twitter.com/sboU6J8QFJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 4, 2022

Goalkeepers are allowed to come off their line as the ball is being hit but not before. Technically Lloris did come off his line so it was the right call from the official, but the game was already in hand with a 3-0 lead for France.

This decision does impact bettors who took over 3.5 goals at DraftKings Sportsbook, getting a late payout in stoppage time. Those who took the under will certainly not appreciate Lewandowski getting another shot to impact the total.