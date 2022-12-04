Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State will play in 2022 College Football Playoff

After a wild 2022 college football season, we finally know the four teams that will be competing for the national title.

The College Football Playoff field was officially set on Sunday as the four combatants will meet in national semifinal games on New Year’s Eve. The top four teams selected by the CFP committee are No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU, and No. 4 Ohio State. Georgia will face Ohio State in the Peach Bowl and Michigan will face TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The winners of those games will meet at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, for the College Football Playoff Championship Game on January 9.

Georgia and Michigan’s status as the top two teams in the field was a no-brainer as both teams went a perfect 13-0 in their respective conferences. As the No. 1 seed, the defending national champion Bulldogs got to choose their semifinal location and to no surprise, they chose the Peach Bowl in nearby Atlanta. Ohio State was the direct beneficiary of USC falling to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, effectively replacing the Trojans in the field of four. The Buckeyes were last dominated by rival Michigan to close the regular season and has a shot to redeem itself in the postseason.

The drama came down to whether TCU would remain in the top four after falling to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday. There was speculation that two-loss Alabama could potentially sneak into the field over the Horned Frogs, but the committee stayed firm and kept TCU in the mix.

Right on the outside looking in were Alabama at No. 5 and Tennessee at No. 6. Losses to the Volunteers and LSU eliminated the Crimson Tide from the field while losses to Georgia and South Carolina at the end of the season kept UT out of the big dance.