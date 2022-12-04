NFL playoff picture: What does Seahawks-Rams mean for NFC standings

The Los Angeles Rams host the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 13 battle of two teams struggling in the second half of the season. The Rams have lost five straight and after placing Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, appear to be shutting things down for the season. The Seahawks are firmly in the playoff picture, but have lost two straight heading into this matchup.

Seattle entered Sunday’s matchup as 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks playoff picture

The Seahawks are 6-5 and sitting in second place in the NFC West and eighth in the NFC overall. They are a game back of the 49ers in the division and a half game back of Commanders in the wild card race. If the Seahawks handle their business, they would climb ahead of Washington and remain a game back of the Giants.

Tiebreaker implications

Divisional record is a key tiebreaker in the division race, and a win over the Rams would also help with the conference record tiebreaker that impacts both the divisional race and the wild cad race.