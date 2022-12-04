Which teams are playing in LendingTree Bowl this season?

The LendingTree Bowl is set for Saturday, December 17 and will feature the Southern Miss Golden Eagles facing the Rice Owls at 5:54 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, AL.

LendingTree Bowl info

Date: Saturday, December 17

Kick off time: 5:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium

City: Mobile, AL

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

Rice (5-7) failed to reach .500 during the regular season but qualified for a bowl game based on a high APR score. Rice lost four of its last five games including three in a row and was defeated by more than 30 points three times during that stretch. The Owls dealt with multiple injuries at the quarterback position, and true freshman AJ Padgett started the regular season finale, completing 13-of-22 passes for 229 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Record: 5-7, 3-5 CUSA

SP+ Offense: 94

SP+ Defense: 111

FPI: -13.5

Against The Spread: 7-5

Over Total: 8-4

Southern Miss (6-6) snapped a three-game losing streak in the regular season finale when they beat the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks to advance into the postseason in Year 2 of the Will Hall era. Southern Miss had a rotating cast of quarterbacks throughout the season, and Trey Lowe started the final game of the regular season, completing 10-of-16 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown.

Record: 6-6, 4-4 Sun Belt

SP+ Offense: 105

SP+ Defense: 42

FPI: -6.7

Against The Spread: 9-3

Over Total: 7-5