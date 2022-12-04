Which teams are playing in the Las Vegas Bowl this season?

The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl is set for Saturday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will feature the Florida Gators taking on the Oregon State Beavers. The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Bowl info

Date: Saturday, December 17

Kick off time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

City: Las Vegas

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Florida Gators started the season with a huge win over Utah, but it was all downhill from there for the Anthony Richardson-led squad. Ending with a .500 record, the Gators fell to Kentucky, Tennessee, and shockingly, Vanderbilt. They ended their season with a loss to Florida State. Richardson was up-and-down throughout the year, with a 453-yard game against Tennessee and a 66-yard game against Missouri. This was head coach Billy Napier’s first year in Gainesville.

Record: 6-6, 3-5 SEC

SP+ Offense: 15

SP+ Defense: 78

FPI: +8.9

Against The Spread: 7-5

Over Total: 7-5

The Oregon State Beavers closed out their season with huge win over the Oregon Ducks, winning their final three games of the regular season. With injuries and inconsistent quarterback play, Oregon State has relied on true freshman running back Damien Martinez, who rushed for more than 100 yards in his final six games. Jonathan Smith has done an incredible job in the turnaround process as the Beavers look for their first 10-win season since 2006.

Record: 9-3, 6-3 Pac-12

SP+ Offense: 41

SP+ Defense: 24

FPI: +10.4

Against The Spread: 10-2

Over Total: 7-5