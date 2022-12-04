Which teams are playing in Frisco Bowl this season?

The Boise State Broncos and North Texas Mean Green will meet in Frisco Bowl on December 17 at 9:15 p.m.

Frisco Bowl info

Date: December 17

Kick off time: 9:15 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Toyota Stadium

City: Frisco, Texas

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Boise State Broncos ran the table in the Mountain West Conference and will play Fresno State for the conference championship on December 3. The Broncos have won seven of eight going into the MWC Championship game. Running back George Holani has 1,059 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead the Broncos offense. Quarterback Taylen Green has accounted for over 2,000 total yards and 20 touchdowns.

Record: 9-3, 8-0 Mountain West

SP+ Offense: 84

SP+ Defense: 27

FPI: +4.6

Against The Spread: 6-5-1

Over Total: 6-6

The North Texas Mean Green won five of its final seven games to qualify for a bowl and will play Texas-San Antonio in the Conference-USA championship game. North Texas started out 2-3, but beat Rice, Western Kentucky and FIU down the stretch to secure a spot in the conference championship game. Quarterback Austin Aune had a big season, throwing for 3,115 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Record: 7-5, 6-2 C-USA

SP+ Offense: 53

SP+ Defense: 99

FPI: -2.8

Against The Spread: 7-5

Over Total: 7-5