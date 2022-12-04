Which teams are playing in Myrtle Beach Bowl this season?

The Myrtle Beach Bowl is set for Monday, December 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will feature the UConn Huskies taking on the Marshall Thundering Herd. The game will take place at Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC.

Myrtle Beach Bowl info

Date: Monday, December 19

Kick off time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Brooks Stadium

City: Conway, SC

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The UConn Huskies are one of the most underrated stories of the season in college football in what was an incredible coaching job from Jim Mora Jr. UConn hadn’t won more than three games since 2015 and is in a bowl game for the first time since that season. Starting quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson was injured in the first game of the season, and Zion Turner completed 60.6% of his passes for 1,241 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Record: 6-6

SP+ Offense: 124

SP+ Defense: 69

FPI: -15.1

Against The Spread: 9-3

Over Total: 4-7-1

The Marshall Thundering Herd closed the season winning four straight for a solid season under second-year head coach Charles Huff. The Herd had arguably their biggest win in program history when they defeated then No. 8 Notre Dame, 26-21, in South Bend. Running back Khalan Laborn was among the nation’s best this season, rushing for 1,423 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Record: 8-4, 5-3 Sun Belt

SP+ Offense: 121

SP+ Defense: 9

FPI: -0.2

Against The Spread: 6-6

Over Total: 3-9