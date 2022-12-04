Which teams are playing in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl this season?

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is set for Tuesday, December 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET as the Eastern Michigan Eagles will take on the San Jose Spartans. The game will take place at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl info

Date: Tuesday, December 20

Kick off time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

City: Boise, ID

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Eastern Michigan Eagles finished their season in second place in the MAC West standings, moving to 8-4 after their final regular season win over Central Michigan. They beat Arizona State earlier in the year, though they fell to several conference opponents including Toledo and Buffalo. Running back Samson Evans was the star of the show for the Eagles’ offense, reaching 1,084 rushing yards by the end of the season and adding 13 touchdowns along the way.

Record: 8-4, 5-3 MAC

SP+ Offense: 85

SP+ Defense: 92

FPI: -11.0

Against The Spread: 6-5-1

Over Total: 6-6

The San Jose State Spartans closed out their regular season with a victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors but qualified for a bowl game in early November despite one of their matchups getting canceled. Hawaii transfer Chevan Cordeiro completed 61% of his passes for 2,884 yards with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. He developed a connection with Elijah Cooks, who caught 63 passes for 983 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Record: 7-4, 5-3 MWC

SP+ Offense: 101

SP+ Defense: 37

FPI: -5.1

Against The Spread: 4-7

Over Total: 4-6-1