Which teams are playing in Boca Raton Bowl this season?

The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is set for Tuesday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Toledo Rockets will take on the Liberty Flames. The game will take place at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, FL.

Boca Raton Bowl info

Date: Tuesday, December 20

Kick off time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: FAU Stadium

City: Boca Raton, FL

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Toledo Rockets had an up-and-down 2022 season that ended on a high note with a 17-7 victory over the Ohio Bobcats in the MAC Championship Game. Prior to that win, Toledo was in somewhat of a skid after losing its last two games of the regular season. The Rockets starting QB, Dequann Finn, was injured for those contests, although he tried to play through the ailment against the Western Michigan Broncos. Finn looked more like himself in the MAC Championship Game, going 16-of-25 for 154 passing yards and a touchdown while piling up 86 yards on 18 carries on the ground.

Record: 8-5, 5-3 MAC

SP+ Offense: 69

SP+ Defense: 68

FPI: -3.6

Against The Spread: 5-8

Over Total: 6-7

The Liberty Flames lived up to their mascot for the first nine games, going 8-1 with a 21-19 road win over Arkansas and a No. 19 ranking in the polls. Then the three-game losing streak came with an embarrassing 49-14 loss to New Mexico State to close out the season while coach Hugh Freeze was flirting with Auburn in advance of taking that job. Wide receiver Demario Douglas just missed a 1,000-yard season, catching 73 passes for 977 yards and six touchdowns.

Record: 8-4

SP+ Offense: 83

SP+ Defense: 56

FPI: -4.0

Against The Spread: 5-7

Over Total: 6-6