Which teams are playing in New Orleans Bowl this season?

The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl is set for Wednesday, December 21 at 9 p.m. ET and will feature the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers taking on the South Alabama Jaguars. The game will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

New Orleans Bowl info

Date: Wednesday, December 21

Kick off time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Caesars Superdome

City: New Orleans

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

Western Kentucky finished its regular season by winning three of their final five games, led by their offense that averaged over 30 points per game. Western Kentucky ranked 17th in FBS scoring, led by quarterback Austin Reed. The senior completed 64.4 percent of his passes while throwing for 4,249 yards and 36 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions. The Hilltoppers just eked out a 32-31 win over Florida Atlantic in the season finale.

Record: 8-5, 6-2 CUSA

SP+ Offense: 54

SP+ Defense: 84

FPI: +3.9

Against The Spread: 8-5

Over Total: 5-8

The South Alabama Jaguars won their final five games of the regular season to reach double-digit victories for the first time since the program joined the FBS ranks. Running back La’Damian Webb exceeded 1,000 yards on the ground in the regular season finale and will enter the bowl game with 1,012 rushing yards with 13 touchdowns. The school gave second-year head coach Kane Wommack an extension for the effort as he has the Jaguars headed in a fantastic direction.

Record: 10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt

SP+ Offense: 66

SP+ Defense: 22

FPI: -0.4

Against The Spread: 7-5

Over Total: 7-4-1