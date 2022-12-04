 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which teams are playing in Armed Forces Bowl this season?

The Air Force Falcons and Baylor Bears will do battle in Fort Worth. Here’s what you need to know for the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Football: Texas State at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is set for Thursday, December 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Air Force Falcons will take on the Baylor Bears. The game will take place at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.

Armed Forces Bowl info

Date: Thursday, December 22
Kick off time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium
City: Fort Worth, TX
Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Air Force Falcons struggled to move the ball, but had one of the best defensive teams in America outside the Power Five. Holding opponents to just 5.1 yards per play, Thadius Blackmon led all Airmen with 67 tackles, including 9.5 for loss. Starting quarterback Haaziq Daniels threw just 76 passes all season for the triple option-based offense, but that was enough to win the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy for the first time since 2016.

Record: 9-3, 5-3 Mountain West
SP+ Offense: 114
SP+ Defense: 10
FPI: +2.4
Against The Spread: 6-6
Over Total: 5-7

The Baylor Bears took a step back from their Big 12 Championship season last year, finishing the 2022 campaign with a 6-6 record. They ended on a three-loss run, getting blown out by Kansas State and losing at the last second to TCU. Their wins included Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas Tech. Sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen passed for over 2,600 yards, throwing 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Record: 6-6, 4-5 Big 12
SP+ Offense: 23
SP+ Defense: 61
FPI: +10.6
Against The Spread: 7-5
Over Total: 8-4

