Which teams are playing in Armed Forces Bowl this season?

The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is set for Thursday, December 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Air Force Falcons will take on the Baylor Bears. The game will take place at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX.

Armed Forces Bowl info

Date: Thursday, December 22

Kick off time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

City: Fort Worth, TX

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Air Force Falcons struggled to move the ball, but had one of the best defensive teams in America outside the Power Five. Holding opponents to just 5.1 yards per play, Thadius Blackmon led all Airmen with 67 tackles, including 9.5 for loss. Starting quarterback Haaziq Daniels threw just 76 passes all season for the triple option-based offense, but that was enough to win the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy for the first time since 2016.

Record: 9-3, 5-3 Mountain West

SP+ Offense: 114

SP+ Defense: 10

FPI: +2.4

Against The Spread: 6-6

Over Total: 5-7

The Baylor Bears took a step back from their Big 12 Championship season last year, finishing the 2022 campaign with a 6-6 record. They ended on a three-loss run, getting blown out by Kansas State and losing at the last second to TCU. Their wins included Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas Tech. Sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen passed for over 2,600 yards, throwing 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Record: 6-6, 4-5 Big 12

SP+ Offense: 23

SP+ Defense: 61

FPI: +10.6

Against The Spread: 7-5

Over Total: 8-4