Which teams are playing in Independence Bowl this season?

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is set for Friday, December 23 at 3 p.m. ET as the Houston Cougars will face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The game will take place at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, LA.

Independence Bowl info

Date: Friday, December 23

Kick off time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Independence Stadium

City: Shreveport, LA

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Houston Cougars closed their season with a 37-30 upset defeat at the hands of Tulsa, though they remain set for a bowl appearance after finishing the season 7-5 and fourth in the AAC. Senior quarterback Clayton Tune finished with 3,845 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while adding 489 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. The Cougars finished 13th in scoring (37.2) against FBS opponents this season.

Record: 7-5, 5-3 AAC

SP+ Offense: 9

SP+ Defense: 112

FPI: +4.1

Against The Spread: 4-8

Over Total: 10-2

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns got a 41-13 road win over Texas State to clinch a bowl berth. It was an up-and-down season for the Cajuns in their first year under new head coach Michael Desormeaux. The big wins came against Marshall and Georgia Southern.Wide receiver Michael Jefferson had a big year with 51 catches for 810 yards and seven touchdowns.

Record: 6-6, 4-4 Sun Belt

SP+ Offense: 95

SP+ Defense: 33

FPI: -2.5

Against The Spread: 7-5

Over Total: 6-6