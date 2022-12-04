Which teams are playing in Gasparilla Bowl this season?

The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl is set for Friday, December 23 at 6:30 p.m. ET as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons take on the Missouri Tigers. The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Gasparilla Bowl info

Date: Friday, December 23

Kick off time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

City: Tampa

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Deamon Decons finished sixth in the ACC and regularly found themselves in a number of high-scoring rollercoaster games versus conference foes. Wake Forest suffered a three-game losing streak towards the end of the season, and fell in four of their five remaining games on the schedule. Sam Hartman threw for 3,421 yards and 35 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, marking his second-highest passing total of his career with the Deamon Deacons.

Record: 7-5, 3-5 ACC

SP+ Offense: 6

SP+ Defense: 105

FPI: +6.9

Against The Spread: 7-5

Over Total: 5-7

The Missouri Tigers needed to win their final two games to reach a bowl game and made it happen thanks to a 29-27 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the regular season finale. Tigers quarterback Brady Cook is a significant factor in the running game with 547 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Missouri is in a bowl game for the second consecutive season in Year 3 under Eli Drinkwitz.

Record: 6-6, 3-5 SEC

SP+ Offense: 67

SP+ Defense: 25

FPI: +3.0

Against The Spread: 7-5

Over Total: 4-8