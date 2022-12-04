Which teams are playing in Hawai’i Bowl this season?

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and UAB Blazers will meet in the 2022 Hawai’i Bowl on Saturday, December 24 at the T.C. Ching Complex on the campus of the University of Hawai’i.

Hawai’i Bowl info

Date: December 24

Kick off time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: T.C. Ching Complex

City: Honolulu, HI

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders won their final three games and will be in a bowl game for the second consecutive season. Chase Cunningham put together a strong season, completing 67.4% of passes for 2,920 yards with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His top target is Jaylin Lane, who caught 59 balls for 829 yards with four touchdowns on the season.

Record: 7-5, 4-4 CUSA

SP+ Offense: 71

SP+ Defense: 95

FPI: -6.8

Against The Spread: 5-6-1

Over Total: 6-5-1

The UAB Blazers picked up a victory in the final game of the regular season to qualify for a bowl game, and they made it happen against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Players wanted the school to name interim head coach Bryant Vincent the permanent head coach, but the program made a surprising hire with Trent Dilfer. DeWayne McBride rushed for 1,713 yards with 19 touchdowns on the ground to lead this offense.

Record: 6-6, 4-4 CUSA

SP+ Offense: 70

SP+ Defense: 54

FPI: +0.5

Against The Spread: 4-8

Over Total: 6-6