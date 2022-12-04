Which teams are playing in Quick Lane Bowl this season?

The New Mexico State Aggies and Bowling Green Falcons will meet in the Quick Lane Bowl bowl on December 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Quick Lane Bowl info

Date: December 26

Kick off time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Ford Field

City: Detroit, MI

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Aggies ended their season on a two-game winning streak to move to 6-6 and become bowl eligible. New Mexico State celebrated their eligibility with an emphatic 65-3 win over Valparaiso in the season finale, a contest in which Diego Pavia threw a career-high four touchdown passes all in the first half. The junior finished the season with a team-high 1,283 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Record: 6-6

FPI: -15.1

The Bowling Green Falcons needed a win over Toledo on November 15 to get their sixth win and qualify for a bowl game. Close overtime losses to Marshall and Eastern Kentucky had the Falcons off to a 1-3 start, but they won four of their next five to get back on track. Quarterback Matt McDonald threw for 2,639 and 22 touchdowns.

Record: 6-6, 5-3 MAC

SP+ Offense: 88

SP+ Defense: 125

FPI: -16.2

Against The Spread: 4-7-1

Over Total: 7-5