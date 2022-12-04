Which teams are playing in First Responder Bowl this season?

The Utah State Aggies and Memphis Tigers will meet in the First Responder Bowl on December 27. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

First Responder Bowl info

Date: December 27

Kick off time: TBA

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Gerald J. Ford

City: Dallas, Texas

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Utah State Aggies dealt with so many injuries at the quarterback position and needed to start the true freshman, fourth-string QB Bishop Davenport at one point. Still, Blake Anderson’s bunch is in a bowl game for the second consecutive season since he took over. Cooper Legas is QB1 heading into the bowl game after completing 61.2% of his passes for 1,465 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season.

Record: 6-6, 5-3 MWC

SP+ Offense: 75

SP+ Defense: 118

FPI: -11.1

Against The Spread: 4-8

Over Total: 5-7

The Memphis Tigers qualified for a bowl game despite losing five of their last seven games to finish .500 after a 4-1 start to the season. Quarterback Seth Henigan concluded his second regular season as the team’s starter and completed 63.8% of his passes for 3,287 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Offensive struggles have come in the rushing game where Memphis barely ranks inside the top 100 nationally against FBS opponents in yards per rush attempt (3.6).

Record: 6-6, 3-5 AAC

SP+ Offense: 27

SP+ Defense: 89

FPI: +3.5

Against The Spread: 6-6

Over Total: 8-4