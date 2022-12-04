Which teams are playing in Birmingham Bowl this season?

The East Carolina Pirates and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will meet in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on December 27. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Birmingham Bowl info

Date: December 17

Kick off time: TBA

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Protective

City: Birmingham, Alabama

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The East Carolina Pirates finished their second 7-5 season in a row with a win over Temple in Week 13 after six straight years of losing records. The Pirates kicked off the season by giving NC State a major scare, and ended up with several big wins over Memphis and BYU. Senior quarterback Holton Ahlers had two excellent targets in WRs Isaiah Winstead and CJ Johnson. Ahlers finished the season with over 3,400 passing yards, nearly 2,000 of which went to Winstead and Johnson.

Record: 7-5, 4-4 AAC

SP+ Offense: 51

SP+ Defense: 74

FPI: +0.8

Against The Spread: 7-5

Over Total: 6-6

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers opened the season with seven straight wins, but went 2-2 down the stretch and got walloped by James Madison, 47-7. Despite that the Chanticleers will play Troy for the Sun Belt Championship on Saturday, December 3. Quarterback Grayson McCall threw for 2,314 yards and 21 touchdowns with just one interception this season.

Record: 9-2, 6-2 Sun Belt

SP+ Offense: 45

SP+ Defense: 88

FPI: -4.9

Against The Spread: 4-7

Over Total: 6-5