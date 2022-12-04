Which teams are playing in Camellia Bowl this season?

The Buffalo Bulls and Georgia Southern Eagles will meet in the Camellia Bowl on December 27. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.
Camellia Bowl info
Date: December 27
Kick off time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Stadium: Cramton Bowl
City: Montgomery, AL
Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA
The Buffalo Bulls squeaked in under the wire to become bowl eligible, beating Akron 23-22 on December 2 to move to 6-6 for the season. They beat MAC champion Toledo earlier this season, but followed that win with a three-game losing streak that put on the pressure for a six-win season.
Record: 6-6, 5-3 MAC
SP+ Offense: 79
SP+ Defense: 103
FPI: -8.1
Against The Spread: 6-4-1
Over Total: 7-4
The Georgia Southern Eagles needed a 51-48 win over Appalachian State last Saturday to secure a bowl bid under first-year head coach Clay Helton. Quarterback Kyle Vantrease threw for 3,897 yards and 25 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. Running back Jalen White added 914 and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
Record: 6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt
SP+ Offense: 35
SP+ Defense: 124
FPI: -5.6
Against The Spread: 7-5
Over Total: 6-6