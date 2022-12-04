Which teams are playing in Camellia Bowl this season?

The Buffalo Bulls and Georgia Southern Eagles will meet in the Camellia Bowl on December 27. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Camellia Bowl info

Date: December 27

Kick off time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Cramton Bowl

City: Montgomery, AL

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Buffalo Bulls squeaked in under the wire to become bowl eligible, beating Akron 23-22 on December 2 to move to 6-6 for the season. They beat MAC champion Toledo earlier this season, but followed that win with a three-game losing streak that put on the pressure for a six-win season.

Record: 6-6, 5-3 MAC

SP+ Offense: 79

SP+ Defense: 103

FPI: -8.1

Against The Spread: 6-4-1

Over Total: 7-4

The Georgia Southern Eagles needed a 51-48 win over Appalachian State last Saturday to secure a bowl bid under first-year head coach Clay Helton. Quarterback Kyle Vantrease threw for 3,897 yards and 25 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. Running back Jalen White added 914 and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Record: 6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt

SP+ Offense: 35

SP+ Defense: 124

FPI: -5.6

Against The Spread: 7-5

Over Total: 6-6