Which teams are playing in Guaranteed Rate Bowl this season?

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Wisconsin Badgers will meet in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 27. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl info

Date: December 27

Kick off time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, Arizona

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

The Badgers ended their 2022 season in uninspiring fashion, finishing on a two-game losing streak with the latter coming in a deflating 23-16 loss to Minnesota. Wisconsin lost the Axe in two consecutive seasons for the first time since 1993-1994. Graham Mertz led the Badgers in passing with 2,136 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Braelon Allen finished the season with over 1,000 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Record: 6-6, 4-5 B1G

SP+ Offense: 68

SP+ Defense: 20

FPI: +8.6

Against The Spread: 5-7

Over Total: 7-5

The Oklahoma State Cowboys were once ranked as high as ninth in the polls, but lost four of five to end the season and stumble into the postseason. The Cowboys big wins included a 41-34 home win over Texas, but losses to TCU, Kansas State, Oklahoma and West Virginia kept Oklahoma State outside of the Big XII title race. Quarterback Spencer Sanders dealt with injuries, but still managed to throw for 2,642 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had eight rushing scores.

Record: 7-5, 4-5 Big 12

SP+ Offense: 24

SP+ Defense: 70

FPI: +6.6

Against The Spread: 6-6

Over Total: 6-6