Which teams are playing in Military Bowl this season?

The Duke Blue Devils and UCF Knights will meet in the Military Bowl in Annapolis on December 28. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Military Bowl info

Date: December 28

Kick off time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Mem.

City: Annapolis, MD

Current line on DraftKings Sportsbook: TBA

Under first-time head coach Mike Elko, the Duke Blue Devils went 8-4 in their first winning season since 2018, finishing off their regular season with a victory over Wake Forest. Their three conference losses were decided by three points or less. Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard added 20 passing TDs and 11 rushing TDs throughout the season, leading the team in rushing yards, and turned the ball over just six times. On the other side of the ball, Brandon Johnson and DeWayne Carter recorded 5.5 sacks each.

Record: 8-4, 5-3 ACC

SP+ Offense: 61

SP+ Defense: 49

FPI: +4.1

Against The Spread: 8-4

Over Total: 5-6-1

The Knights may have fallen to Tulane in the AAC Championship, but a 9-4 regular season mark illustrates a largely successful season for Gus Malzahn in year two. UCF improved its conference record year-over-year to 6-2, while ranking 28th in scoring (32.6) against FBS opponents. Senior transfer John Rhys Plumlee finished with a career-high 2,404 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with seven interceptions in his lone season with the Knights.

Record: 9-4, 6-2 CONFERENCE

SP+ Offense: 55

SP+ Defense: 32

FPI: +7.8

Against The Spread: 7-6

Over Total: 6-7